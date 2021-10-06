Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,649,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VWE. Cowen began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 9.91. 5,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.20. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

