Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Establishment Labs by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

