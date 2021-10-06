Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $193.17. 107,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

