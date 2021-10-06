Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.14. 104,926 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

