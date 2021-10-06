Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 3,205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,208.7 days.

HDALF remained flat at $$4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

