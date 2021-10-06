Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 3,205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,208.7 days.
HDALF remained flat at $$4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
About Haidilao International
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.