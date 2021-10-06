StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BANX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 5,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $325,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

