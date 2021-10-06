Boston Partners Acquires 12,901 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $86,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $114.66. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,770. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

