Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 959,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,886.0 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

