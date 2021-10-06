Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 28,713 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

C stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 736,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,694,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

