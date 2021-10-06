Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 113,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.