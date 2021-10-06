$387.26 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post $387.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the lowest is $381.30 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,599. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

