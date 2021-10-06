Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. Bank of America cut Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.83.

Visteon stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. 1,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,524. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $9,482,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

