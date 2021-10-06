Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.
NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
