Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

