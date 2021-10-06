Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Price Target Cut to C$0.42 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.49 to C$0.42 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 394.12% from the company’s current price.

QTA traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,941. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. Quaterra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

