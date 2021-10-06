XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

