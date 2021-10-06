XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $312,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,632,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,885,000 after buying an additional 159,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $153.35. 43,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

