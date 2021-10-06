XTX Topco Ltd Takes $335,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,687. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

