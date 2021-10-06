Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 12,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 183,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $675.29 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $699,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 131.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

