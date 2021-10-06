Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after buying an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.