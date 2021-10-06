Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Tops $5.55 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $8.54 or 0.00015625 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $162.04 million and $5.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

