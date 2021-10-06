Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.46. Approximately 5,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 127,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $684.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 7.5% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

