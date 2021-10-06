Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 233,972 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233,972 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 2,079,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 1,722,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $17,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

