Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1,238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Stifel Financial worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 3,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,770. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.