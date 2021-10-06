Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 8,777 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

IRT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 10,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,161. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

