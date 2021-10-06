Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.19 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of ONEOK worth $168,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

OKE traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 31,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,619. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

