Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 7th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,297,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $622,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,551,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $420,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $45,026,000. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 83,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.