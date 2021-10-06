AGF Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $66,341,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,841. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.85 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

