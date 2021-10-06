JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.44. The stock had a trading volume of 448,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,422. The company has a market capitalization of $500.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

