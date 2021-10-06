AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 679.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 254,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,038. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.