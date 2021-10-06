AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 489 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 90,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

