AGF Investments LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

ATO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.91. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

