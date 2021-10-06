Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.51. 6,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,875. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

