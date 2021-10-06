Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,285 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

