Shelton Capital Management Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 931,389 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 690,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

