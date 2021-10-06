Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,113,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

