Shelton Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter.

JBT traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.24. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,182. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

