Shelton Capital Management Takes $339,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 694,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. 39,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

