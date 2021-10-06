Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 65,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

