Shelton Capital Management Takes $425,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

