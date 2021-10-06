Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 2,077,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,915. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

