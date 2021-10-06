Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 188,647 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.37% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,023. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.