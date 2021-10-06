Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.85. 19,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,334. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

