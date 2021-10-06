FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.17.
NYSE FDX traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.42. 86,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,325. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
