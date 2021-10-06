UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

