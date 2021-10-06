Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 834,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Africa Oil stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 282,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.75. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

