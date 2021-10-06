Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $640.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

