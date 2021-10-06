Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.27

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 28700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

