Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. 2,264,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,600. Exxe Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Exxe Group alerts:

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.