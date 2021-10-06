Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.12.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.14. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,936. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

