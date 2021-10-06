Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declines By 27.3%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 9,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

